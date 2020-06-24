Trump: These will be the most corrupt elections in US history

US President Donald Trump told his audience in Phoenix Arizona on Tuesday night that "these will be the most corrupt elections in the history of the country."Trump argued that, if voting by mail will be allowed in the upcoming US elections, "who will be getting all these votes?" He asked the crowd, "think!" Trump further said that if the US was able to hold regular elections during two World Wars, there is no reason he can see there won't be a way to conduct safe elections, in person, during coronavirus.The 3,000 seat church seemed to be completely full, and the Students For Trump organization tweeted that the house is 'Absolutely Packed.'CNN noted that few, if any of the students, were wearing masks at the event, during a time of a global pandemic, and that the Grand Canyon State recorded 3,591 cases in the past 24 hours.