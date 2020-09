Also on Tuesday, UAE Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Gargash said that the Abraham Accords should deal with "any grain of doubt" on why the Emirates should get F-35's. The UAE is seeking to modernize its military, with an air force that is now two decades old.

US President Donald Trump said that he would have "no problem" in selling F-35 fighter jets to the UAE in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, according to Reuters.