The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Tunisia launch investigations over Nice attack, Italian govt reject blame

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 14:40
Tunisian authorities have authorized an investigation into whether a group called the Mahdi Organisation exists and carried out the Nice attack, based on social media claims of responsibility, state news agency TAP reported on Friday.
The public prosecutor's office of the judiciary's anti-terrorism court has delegated a specialized security unit to carry out the investigation, TAP reported.
It will seek to learn whether the Mahdi organization exists and the veracity of claims made on social media that it was behind Thursday's attack in the French city, it reported.
The suspect in the attack, in which an assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church, is Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year old Tunisian who had recently emigrated to Europe. 
The Italian government was in no way to blame for allowing a Tunisian migrant accused of killing three people in a church in neighboring France to enter Europe, the interior minister said on Friday.
The suspect in Thursday's attack in Nice, Brahim Aouissaoui, reached the Italian island of Lampedusa on Sept. 20 aboard a small boat. He was subsequently moved to the mainland on Oct. 8, and, as with almost all new arrivals, was let free.
The far-right opposition League accused Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese of failing to prevent people arriving from Africa and said she bore responsibility for the Nice killings.
Lamorgese confirmed that neither the Tunisian authorities nor the Italian intelligence service had flagged Aouissaoui as a potential threat.
"We have no responsibility in this," she told reporters.
Some 27,190 migrants have reached Italy by sea so far this year, up from 9,533 in the same period of 2019, according to official data. Of these, 11,195 have come from Tunisia - by far the largest single national grouping.
Lamorgese went to Tunis in August along with the Italian foreign minister and two EU Commissioners to try to persuade Tunisia to stem the flow. However, she acknowledged it was hard to stop people migrating at present.
"Tunisia is facing a major economic crisis which has made things more complicated. COVID-19 also had a big impact on the country, undermining all efforts at maintaining social cohesion there," she said.
Under current accords, Tunisia agrees to take back a maximum 80 nationals a week. New arrivals are invariably handed expulsion papers but are almost never detained until a flight home can be organized. Instead, many move swiftly out of Italy, often heading to France which has a large Tunisian community.
League leader Matteo Salvini, who as the former interior minister before pulling his party out of government in August 2019, has sought to make political capital out of the attack.
"I apologize to the French people, to the children of the dead and beheaded, on behalf of this incapable government and its accomplices," he said on Twitter.
Lamorgese said a security decree introduced by Salvini had made it harder for the government to deal with migrants because it had closed down immigration centers. "20,000 people had to leave the centers from one day to the next."
A government official also said that a Tunisian man responsible for an attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 had also come to Europe via Lampedusa when another League politician had been interior minister. 

 



Tags italy tunisia Attack Nice, France
Strong earthquake strikes Aegean Sea, shaking Turkey, Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 02:52 PM
New lockdown on Bu'eine Nujeidat, lockdown on Majdal Shams extended
Police shut down massage parlor for suspected prostitution on site
IDF soldiers identify suspects throwing IED from car in West Bank
Coronavirus: 630 new cases on Thursday, less than 2% of tests positive
US breaks daily record for COVID-19 cases with over 91,000 new infections
New Zealand approves euthanasia, set to reject recreational marijuana
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 03:30 AM
Mother and her three children saved from burning apartment
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/30/2020 03:23 AM
Electric blackouts sweep throughout the country
Man threatens protesters with a knife in Tel Aviv
Japan's gov't to shut China out of its drone supply for security issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 02:25 AM
Apple temporarily closes most French stores amid fresh lockdown measures
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 01:09 AM
EU at risk of being overwhelmed by coronavirus -EU Commission head
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 11:42 PM
EU agrees to fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, once available
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 11:24 PM
France church attacker was carrying Italian Red Cross ID -prosecutor
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 10:36 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by