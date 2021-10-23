The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey to banish 10 Western ambassadors, Erdogan says

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 17:29
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors from Western countries 'persona non grata' for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.
Kavala has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing nationwide protests in 2013 and with involvement in a 2016 failed coup. He denies the charges.
In a joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States called for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala's case. They were summoned by the foreign ministry, which called the statement irresponsible.
"I gave the necessary order to our foreign minister and said what must be done: these 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at once. You will sort it out immediately," Erdogan said in a speech to a crowd in northwest Turkey's Eskisehir.
Kavala was acquitted last year of charges related to the protests, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges in another case related to the coup attempt. Rights groups say his case is emblematic of a crackdown on dissent under Erdogan.


Tags Turkey diplomacy Erdogan
Austrian government proposes law to legalise assisted suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 05:07 PM
US nuclear envoy visits S.Korea amid N.Korea missile tension
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 01:14 PM
Prince Charles says "narrow window" to accelerate climate action
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 12:04 PM
Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 11:58 AM
Three injured in violent incident in Haifa
Prop gun in Alec Baldwin shooting had live rounds -police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 07:51 AM
Several injured, one critically, in Negev car accident
Israeli swimmer Toumarkin wins second medal at Doha world cup
Ex-Giuliani associate found guilty of violating US campaign finance law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 12:22 AM
IDF fires light bombs towards Lebanon border - report
Lyft records more than 4,000 sexual assault cases in long-overdue report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 07:11 PM
Syrian constitutional talks 'big disappointment' - US envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 06:29 PM
Robert Durst charged with murder in disappearance of wi
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 05:35 PM
Two injured as IDF and Palestinians clash in West Bank - report
Queen Elizabeth is back at her desk, PM Johnson says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 04:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by