Turkey's Erdogan accepts son-in-law's resignation -presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the resignation of his finance minister and son-in-law Berat Albayrak, the Turkish presidency said on Monday, more than 24 hours after Albayrak's surprise announcement.

Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, a day after Erdogan appointed former finance minister Naci Agbal to replace former central bank chief Murat Uysal.

"As a result of the evaluation by our president, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak's request to resign has been accepted," the presidency's Communications Directorate in a statement, adding that Erdogan admired what it said were Albayrak's successes in his two-year tenure as finance minister.