This is following an investigation that began on January 6 regarding felonies of state corruption, as one of those arrested was an employee of government office.

This is an investigation by the Israeli Police and the Tax Authority, in coordination with the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority, accompanied by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office. The two were allegedly working towards receiving benefits from regulatory oversight.

Two people were arrested on Monday morning by corruption taskforce Lahav 433 under suspicion of bribery and money laundering.