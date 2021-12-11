Pfizer COVID shot four times less effective against Omicron - Sheba

The neutralizing ability of even three shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is four times less against the Omicron than the Delta variant, according to researchers at Sheba Medical Center.

The team, led by Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at the hospital, looked at the ability of sera of 40 vaccinated healthcare workers at Sheba to neutralize the Omicron variant - 20 who received the booster shot within the last month and 20 who had only received two shots, the last one five or six months ago.

People who received the second dose did not have any neutralization ability against the variant, while they continued to have some ability against Delta and even the Wuhan variant.

“There was neutralization ability whatsoever, and that is very worrisome,” Regev Yochay said Saturday night in a press briefing.

It is also unclear if people who received two doses more recently would also be protected, she added.

Last week, lab tests conducted in South Africa showed that antibodies from the Pfizer vaccine may be up to 40 times less effective against the Omicron variant

In response to these studies, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said in an interview with N12 Saturday night that the ministry is considering asking people to get their third dose as soon as three months after the second.

“People who have received the booster are better protected than those who received only the second and, of course, more than the unvaccinated,” Alroy-Preis said.

She said there are a million Israelis who have had two shots five or more months ago and yet have not gotten their boosters and another 325,000 who had two shots more recently and would be eligible for an earlier third dose if the policy changed.

“Two doses are not effective enough,” Alroy-Preis said.

On the other hand, the Sheba study found that the booster dose does increase the ability of the vaccine to work against Omicron by about 100-fold, meaning that there is “significant protection,” Regev Yochay said. “It is lower than the neutralizing ability against the Delta - about four times lower. But it is very optimistic.”

She added that “it looks like with Omicron there is a chance that people with the booster could get infected, but much less chance of getting seriously infected.”

Regev Yochay said that it is still unclear whether the effectiveness of the booster shot will also decrease over time and that this is something the Sheba researchers are looking at now.

The Israeli study, which should be stressed is a neutralizing antibody study done in the lab, has been sent out for peer review by the New England Journal of Medicine.