The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Pfizer COVID shot four times less effective against Omicron - Sheba

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis says country could allow boosters as early as three months after second shot.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 20:00

Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2021 20:44
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The neutralizing ability of even three shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is four times less against the Omicron than the Delta variant, according to researchers at Sheba Medical Center.
The team, led by Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at the hospital, looked at the ability of sera of 40 vaccinated healthcare workers at Sheba to neutralize the Omicron variant - 20 who received the booster shot within the last month and 20 who had only received two shots, the last one five or six months ago.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
People who received the second dose did not have any neutralization ability against the variant, while they continued to have some ability against Delta and even the Wuhan variant. 
“There was neutralization ability whatsoever, and that is very worrisome,” Regev Yochay said Saturday night in a press briefing. 
It is also unclear if people who received two doses more recently would also be protected, she added.
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
Last week, lab tests conducted in South Africa showed that antibodies from the Pfizer vaccine may be up to 40 times less effective against the Omicron variant
In response to these studies, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said in an interview with N12 Saturday night that the ministry is considering asking people to get their third dose as soon as three months after the second.
“People who have received the booster are better protected than those who received only the second and, of course, more than the unvaccinated,” Alroy-Preis said. 
She said there are a million Israelis who have had two shots five or more months ago and yet have not gotten their boosters and another 325,000 who had two shots more recently and would be eligible for an earlier third dose if the policy changed. 
“Two doses are not effective enough,” Alroy-Preis said. 
On the other hand, the Sheba study found that the booster dose does increase the ability of the vaccine to work against Omicron by about 100-fold, meaning that there is “significant protection,” Regev Yochay said. “It is lower than the neutralizing ability against the Delta - about four times lower. But it is very optimistic.”
She added that “it looks like with Omicron there is a chance that people with the booster could get infected, but much less chance of getting seriously infected.”
Regev Yochay said that it is still unclear whether the effectiveness of the booster shot will also decrease over time and that this is something the Sheba researchers are looking at now. 
The Israeli study, which should be stressed is a neutralizing antibody study done in the lab, has been sent out for peer review by the New England Journal of Medicine. 


Tags sheba medical center Pfizer Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Herzog was wise to join anti cyberbullying campaign - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Defense Min. Benny Gantz presents Iran attack timeline to US officials

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by