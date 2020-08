(צילום: בטחון קיבוץ ארז)pic.twitter.com/vKJd5JCGKz גל השריפות בעוטף: לפני זמן קצר פרצה שריפה סמוך לקיבוץ ארז - נבדק החשד שנגרמה מבלון תבערה(צילום: בטחון קיבוץ ארז) @Itsik_zuarets August 11, 2020

It is still unclear whether the two fires reported on Tuesday were caused by incendiary balloons.

Two fires broke out in southern Israel on Tuesday, a day after 30 fires were sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza, according to Channel 13. One fire was located near Erez, while the second fire was reported between Or Haner and Sderot.