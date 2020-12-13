Two individuals from Rhodes were arrested Saturday night, accused of being Turkish spies, as reported by Ynet and AFP.According to local reports, one of the men worked on a ferry that travels between Rhodes and Kastellorizo, another Greek island 127 km away. Kastellorizo is also about a single kilometer away from the Turkish mainland and is considered disputed territory.He is suspected of transferring intelligence on sea operations to the second man, who worked at the Turkish consulate in Rhodes.