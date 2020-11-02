Turkey pushes new tensions with Greece despite earthquake

Weeks after walking back a provocative naval maneuver near a Greek island in the face of criticism from European countries, Turkey has said it will resume provocative naval exercises. Turkey uses a research ship, called Oruc Reis, to claim it is conducting “research” but uses large naval forces to harass Greek islands under the guise of research missions, something Turkey has now done a dozen times since the beginning of the year. Turkish officials said on Sunday that Greece was complaining “in vain” and that Turkish “research activities” would move forward. However, the Foreign Ministry’s statement betrayed the reality behind the “research.” Most countries in the world don’t conduct “research” just off the coast of their neighbor using military vessels. Turkey uses a navigational notice, known as a Navtex, to lay claim to waters that are actually off the Greek island of Kastelorrizo. Turkey claims that Greece has a “maximalist” claim and that Turkey must use these naval notices to patrol around the Greek island. “Our country will continue its activities in the region within its rights based on international law,” Turkey said. In fact international law favors Greece and no other country uses Navtex notices as a way to harass their neighbors. The new naval provocation takes place despite a recent earthquake that damaged Turkey’s Izmir. Greece used the earthquake, which also affected its island of Samos, to offer aid and reconciliation with Turkey. The response by Turkey was more threats. Even as rescue teams toil over the rubble of buildings in Izmir to find signs of life, a three-year-old girl was miraculously pulled from the rubble on Monday after surviving 65 hours, Turkey’s far-right regime prefers war games and conflict to caring for the damaged city. Turkey last announced a Navtex on October 12. There was major condemnation from Greece and other European countries. Since then Turkey pivoted to threaten France, calling France’s president deranged and encouraging attacks on the country after accusing France of insulting Islam by publishing cartoons. Terrorists in France have beheaded a teacher and beheaded a person in a church this month in France. Turkey uses a crises-driven foreign policy to achieve its goals, often threatening Armenia, Greece, Iraq, Syria, Israel, Egypt, the UAE and other countries as part of its nationalist and increasingly Islamist turn towards using endless war as a strategy. For instance the headlines in Anadolu, a pro-government media giant in Turkey, said on Monday that Turkey had killed “PKK militants” and celebrated the war against Armenia being waged by Azerbaijan. Turkey has also heralded as “martyrs” soldiers it sent to Syria and hinted it will never leave Turkish-occupied Afrin and other areas of northern Syria. Turkey has also pushed Northern Cyprus to declare itself a state, provoking Cyprus. Turkey announced other Navtex provocations on March 5, July 23, August 6, August 10, August 24 and warned Greece on September 15 against “militarization.” Greece has been on alert in early August due to Turkish naval provocations after Turkey announced naval activity near the Greek islands. Turkey also harassed a Greek F-16 in August using its Russian-supplied S-400 radar. Turkey has suspended its research activities on July 28, but then continued them soon after. It did the same on September 16, but then sent to Oruc Reis back to sea. France warned Turkey about its naval activity on October 12, likely causing Turkey to create a crisis with France that led to two terror attacks this month.In addition, Turkey’s foreign ministry hinted on October 18 that Turkey was displeased it had ever “given” Kastellorizo to Greece, a statement that seemed to show Turkey wants to re-draw borders from 100 years ago. Turkey and Greece held rival military drills near Crete on August 25, Greece issued a rival Navtex on October 25, and said it will not be blackmailed on September 1. This dance of naval provocations shows that Turkey will use the Navtex notice whenever it wants a new crisis with Greece and then climb down when it gets bored. This year has seen nearly endless crises with Turkey on all its fronts from Armenia to Syria to the sea. It has also sent Syrian mercenaries to Libya and Azerbaijan, clashed with the Syrian regime, bombed Kurds in Iraq, incited against Armenia and France and threatened its NATO allies. It has also threatened to “liberate” Jerusalem from Israel’s control.