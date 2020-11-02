The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey pushes new tensions with Greece despite earthquake

Turkish officials said on Sunday that Greece was complaining “in vain” and that Turkish “research activities” would move forward.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 09:19
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3, 2018 (photo credit: YORUK ISIK/ REUTERS)
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3, 2018
(photo credit: YORUK ISIK/ REUTERS)
Weeks after walking back a provocative naval maneuver near a Greek island in the face of criticism from European countries, Turkey has said it will resume provocative naval exercises.
Turkey uses a research ship, called Oruc Reis, to claim it is conducting “research” but uses large naval forces to harass Greek islands under the guise of research missions, something Turkey has now done a dozen times since the beginning of the year.
Turkish officials said on Sunday that Greece was complaining “in vain” and that Turkish “research activities” would move forward. However, the Foreign Ministry’s statement betrayed the reality behind the “research.” Most countries in the world don’t conduct “research” just off the coast of their neighbor using military vessels.
Turkey uses a navigational notice, known as a Navtex, to lay claim to waters that are actually off the Greek island of Kastelorrizo. Turkey claims that Greece has a “maximalist” claim and that Turkey must use these naval notices to patrol around the Greek island. “Our country will continue its activities in the region within its rights based on international law,” Turkey said. In fact international law favors Greece and no other country uses Navtex notices as a way to harass their neighbors.
The new naval provocation takes place despite a recent earthquake that damaged Turkey’s Izmir. Greece used the earthquake, which also affected its island of Samos, to offer aid and reconciliation with Turkey. The response by Turkey was more threats. Even as rescue teams toil over the rubble of buildings in Izmir to find signs of life, a three-year-old girl was miraculously pulled from the rubble on Monday after surviving 65 hours, Turkey’s far-right regime prefers war games and conflict to caring for the damaged city.
Turkey last announced a Navtex on October 12. There was major condemnation from Greece and other European countries. Since then Turkey pivoted to threaten France, calling France’s president deranged and encouraging attacks on the country after accusing France of insulting Islam by publishing cartoons. Terrorists in France have beheaded a teacher and beheaded a person in a church this month in France. Turkey uses a crises-driven foreign policy to achieve its goals, often threatening Armenia, Greece, Iraq, Syria, Israel, Egypt, the UAE and other countries as part of its nationalist and increasingly Islamist turn towards using endless war as a strategy.
For instance the headlines in Anadolu, a pro-government media giant in Turkey, said on Monday that Turkey had killed “PKK militants” and celebrated the war against Armenia being waged by Azerbaijan. Turkey has also heralded as “martyrs” soldiers it sent to Syria and hinted it will never leave Turkish-occupied Afrin and other areas of northern Syria. Turkey has also pushed Northern Cyprus to declare itself a state, provoking Cyprus.
Turkey announced other Navtex provocations on March 5, July 23, August 6, August 10, August 24 and warned Greece on September 15 against “militarization.” Greece has been on alert in early August due to Turkish naval provocations after Turkey announced naval activity near the Greek islands.
Turkey also harassed a Greek F-16 in August using its Russian-supplied S-400 radar. Turkey has suspended its research activities on July 28, but then continued them soon after. It did the same on September 16, but then sent to Oruc Reis back to sea. France warned Turkey about its naval activity on October 12, likely causing Turkey to create a crisis with France that led to two terror attacks this month.
In addition, Turkey’s foreign ministry hinted on October 18 that Turkey was displeased it had ever “given” Kastellorizo to Greece, a statement that seemed to show Turkey wants to re-draw borders from 100 years ago. Turkey and Greece held rival military drills near Crete on August 25, Greece issued a rival Navtex on October 25, and said it will not be blackmailed on September 1.  
This dance of naval provocations shows that Turkey will use the Navtex notice whenever it wants a new crisis with Greece and then climb down when it gets bored. This year has seen nearly endless crises with Turkey on all its fronts from Armenia to Syria to the sea. It has also sent Syrian mercenaries to Libya and Azerbaijan, clashed with the Syrian regime, bombed Kurds in Iraq, incited against Armenia and France and threatened its NATO allies. It has also threatened to “liberate” Jerusalem from Israel’s control. 


Tags Turkey mediterranean sea greece earthquake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by