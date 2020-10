One of the men shot eight rounds into the home of the person they were blackmailing while people were inside. No one was hurt and some property was damaged. In a separate incident, the shooter shot into a vegetable store.

Two men were indicted Sunday on suspicion that they used an IDF weapon for blackmail, according to Ynet News.The men are friends of a soldier in the IDF who regularly carries a Tavor rifle and all three allegedly agreed to the blackmail.