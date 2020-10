The two new cases come just days after veteran PLO official Saeb Erekat and senior PLO official Hanan Ashrawi were confirmed as infected. Erekat was hospitalized in critical condition at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem as of Thursday.

Senior Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad and Palestinian Authority Social Affairs Minister Ahmed Majdalani were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Al-Ahmad announced on Facebook.