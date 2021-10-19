UAE crown prince invites Bennett to visit

United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed invited Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his first official visit to the Gulf State that established relations with Israel last year.

The invitation came via UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja, who met with Bennett on Tuesday.

Bennett and the ambassadors discussed deepening relations between the countries and strengthening the Abraham Accords.

“The stronger the relations between our countries get, the stronger the security and stability for the entire region,” Bennett stated.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the UAE in June, dedicating Israel’s embassy in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and a consulate in Dubai.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen meeting with Emirati and Bahraini ambassadors to Israel, on October 19, 2021. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who signed the Abraham Accords with the UAE and Bahrain, never visited any of the four countries that normalized relations with Israel. He planned to travel to the UAE several times, but the trips were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, political considerations, and, in one case, a dispute with Jordan, which threatened to block his flight.