UK discovers two cases of new corona variant - Health Secretary

The United Kingdom has discovered two cases of another new variant of coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Wednesday.Speaking at a press conference to announce the latest regional restrictions, Hancock said, ""We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for their science."This virus is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the new virus."Hancock said anyone who had been in South Africa in the past two weeks must enter quarantine, along with their close contacts. Restrictions will be placed on travel from South Africa to the UK.