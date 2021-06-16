Ukrainian president congratulates Bennett on new government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening to congratulate him and wish him luck in his new role.

President Zelensky invited Prime Minister Bennett to visit Ukraine for the opening of a new Holocaust memorial monument at Babyn Yar this September. The Prime Minister thanked the President of Ukraine and invited him to visit Israel and open a Ukrainian Innovation Center in Jerusalem.

The leaders agreed to promote and increase cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on technological cooperation.