US alerts citizens in UAE, Saudi Arabia amid terrorism concerns

"The Department of State remains concerned about the global threat of terrorism, including the possibility of terrorist attacks against US citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula. Terrorist organizations continue to plan attacks against Western targets; these attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics, including suicide operations, assassination, kidnapping, hijacking, and bombing," wrote the US Mission to the UAE. "US citizens should maintain a low profile, be aware of surroundings, and stay alert in locations frequented by tourists."

Also on Wednesday, the US Embassy to Saudi Arabia warned that it was tracking reports of missiles or drones that may be headed toward Riyadh. The embassy later announced that it was no longer tracking such reports, but advised US citizens to continue to exercise increased caution due to "terrorism and the threat of missile and drone attacks on civilian targets."

