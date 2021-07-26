US CDC recommends unvaccinated tourists avoid Israel amid COVID spike

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised concerns on Monday about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice to "Level 3: High."
In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 1: Low." The "Level 3" rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Israel and is one level below the CDC's most severe travel rating.
Some 1,398 new coronavirus cases were identified on Sunday, with 2.08% of the 67,676 tests processed returning a positive result. The positive was the highest since March.Rossella Tercatin contributed to this article.
