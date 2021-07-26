Knesset Constitution Committee rejects expanding banned countries’ list

The vote was postponed after the committee’s chairman MK Gilad Kariv asked the government for additional clarifications regarding the enforcement of isolation requirements in Israel as well as the effectiveness of the measures in place to obtain the special authorization to visit the banned countries.

“It is not possible to expand the list of banned countries, while there is no significant progress in implementing more proportionate measures and ensuring adequate enforcement here in Israel,” Kariv said. “The Constitution Committee expects to receive comprehensive updates on these issues before adding more countries to the list.”

The list of countries considered at the highest risk of infection currently includes Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Africa and Uzbekistan.

The committee confirmed the inclusion of Spain and Kyrgyzstan , which entered the list last Friday.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents are not allowed to visit such nations unless they obtain a permission from a special governmental committee.

Kariv asked for an explanation about the low number of approvals that the Exception Committee grants.

According to the decision of the coronavirus cabinet, as recommended by the Health Ministry, Great Britain, Cyprus, Turkey and Georgia were supposed to enter the list on Friday.