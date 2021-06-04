The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US moves to restore endangered species protections weakened under Trump

By REUTERS  
JUNE 4, 2021 20:22
US officials on Friday announced plans to restore protections for endangered species that were weakened under the Trump administration.
In a statement, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service said they would initiate processes in the coming months "to revise, rescind or reinstate" five Endangered Species Act regulations that were finalized under former President Donald Trump.
The move is the latest by the administration of President Joe Biden to reverse business-friendly Trump policies that loosened environmental regulations.
Changes implemented under Trump ended a practice that automatically conveyed the same protections for threatened species as for endangered species, and struck language that guides officials to ignore economic impacts of how animals should be safeguarded.
The 1970s-era Endangered Species Act is credited with bringing back from the brink of extinction animals such as bald eagles, gray whales and grizzly bears, but the law has long been a source of frustration for drilling, mining and other industries because listings can put vast areas of land off-limits to development.


