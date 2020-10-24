US Postal Service returns 137 mail processing machines to service

WASHINGTON - The US Postal Service told a US judge on Friday it has returned 137 mail processing machines to service since August as it works to deliver millions of ballots.

US District Judge Emmett Sullivan had ordered the return of mail sorting machines if removals could impact timely election mail deliveries ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Postal Service said since Aug. 18, 137 mail processing machines have been returned to service and it has not removed any additional machines from service.