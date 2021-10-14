The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US rejoins UNHRC, reversing Trump's 2018 withdrawal

The UN General Assembly on Thursday elected the US to the Human Rights Council, over three years after the Trump administration's exit.

By REUTERS, LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 20:17
UNHRC 521
(photo credit: Reuters)
The UN General Assembly elected the United States to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Thursday, more than three years after the Trump administration quit the 47-member body over its chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform.
The United States, which was unopposed, received 168 votes in the secret ballot by the 193-member General Assembly. It begins a three-year term on January 1, pitting Washington against Beijing and Moscow, who began council terms this year.US President Joe Biden took office in January, pledging that human rights would be the center of his foreign policy and his administration has not shied away from criticizing China over Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan and calling out Russia.
US Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that “the United States should not be lending its legitimacy to a body that includes perpetrators of human rights abuses like China, Venezuela, and Cuba. Additionally, the Council continues to disproportionately spend the majority of its time and attention persecuting our ally, Israel.
“The Biden Administration will pat itself on the back for rejoining this flawed body. However, it will have done so without securing any necessary reforms, while failing to support human rights around the world,” Risch stated.
Israel is set to lose three major supporters - Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark - in January, but it gains Lithuania and the US.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the UNHRC's 40th session (credit: screenshot)UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the UNHRC's 40th session (credit: screenshot)
Israel is the only country that is a permanent item on the UNHRC’s agenda and is the only country to be targeted with a permanent commission of inquiry into alleged war crimes, established earlier this year.
Hillel Neuer, director of UN Watch, said that following Thursday’s election, only 31.9% of the UNHRC’s members are free democracies.
“Elections were designed to weed out the world's worst rights abusers. But 'oppressive regimes like China, Cuba, Libya, Russia and Eritrea routinely win the election, and the stamp of international legitimacy,” Neuer said.
Human Rights Council candidates are elected in geographical groups to ensure even representation. There were no competitive races on Thursday to elect 13 new members and re-elect five members. Members cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.
The General Assembly also elected Kazakhstan, Gambia, Benin, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Paraguay, Honduras, Luxembourg, Finland, Montenegro and Lithuania and re-elected Cameroon, Eritrea, Somalia, India and Argentina on Thursday. The United States received the second-lowest number of votes, beating out only Eritrea, which received 144 votes. 


