The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US says seizes tanker used to evade North Korea sanctions

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2021 02:16
WASHINGTON  - The US Justice Department (DoJ) on Friday announced the seizure of a 2,734-ton tanker it said was owned and operated by a Singaporean national and used to make shipments of petroleum products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.
A DoJ statement said the M/T Courageous was seized by Cambodian authorities in March 2020 in accordance with a US warrant, having been used to transfer oil products to North Korean vessels and to make direct shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo.
"Criminal charges of conspiracy to evade economic sanctions on the DPRK and money laundering conspiracy are pending against the alleged owner and operator of the Courageous, Kwek Kee Seng, a Singaporean national who remains at large," it said, using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The statement did not say why the charges against Kwek had not yet been brought more than a year after the ship was seized but added that a New York federal court had entered a judgment of forfeiture regarding the vessel on Friday.
North Korea is the subject of United Nations and other international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The sanctions restrict its imports of oil and other items.
The DoJ statement charged that over a four-month period between August and December 2019 the M/T Courageous illicitly stopped transmitting information of its location and during this time satellite imagery showed it transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korean ship, the Saebyol.
The statement said payments to purchase the Courageous and the oil were made using US dollars through unwitting US banks, in violation of US law and UN resolutions.
"Kwek and his co-conspirators overseas sought to conceal these sanctions-evading transactions by, among other things, using front companies to disguise the nature of the transactions," it said.
It did not name any co-conspirators.
North Korea has rebuffed US calls for a return to negotiations over its weapons programs and has long sought a lifting of sanctions hobbling its economy.


Tags north korea sanctions oil singapore weapons tanker
Tunisian president says he will not become a dictator after MP arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 02:06 AM
Over 100 Palestinians protest in West Bank, nine injured in IDF clashes
Shots fired outside Berlin store, several injured -media
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 08:39 PM
Rabbi Drukman hospitalized in Kaplan Medical Center
Saudi-led coalition: intercepted drone attack on Saudi commercial vessel
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 07:00 PM
Health Minister Horowitz threatens to vote against new state budget
Russia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 05:44 PM
Fire breaks out near tomb of Rabbi Meir in Tiberias
Tunisian security forces arrest MP who criticized president
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:58 PM
US Vice President Harris to visit Vietnam, Singapore
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:52 PM
No toxic fallout from German chemical blast, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:29 PM
Israeli indicted for terror attack on Taybeh resident near a mosque
Shooting incident targets Tel Aviv hotel where Yair Netanyahu was staying
Israel baseball team plays against United States at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus in the IDF: 318 active cases, 682 in quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by