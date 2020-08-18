US sues Teva over alleged kickbacks for multiple sclerosis drug

The US government sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday, accusing the drugmaker of causing the submission of false claims to Medicare as a result of kickbacks it paid for its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.In a complaint filed with the US district court in Boston, the US Department of Justice said Teva paid two third-party foundations more than $300 million to cover Medicare co-payment obligations of Copaxone patients.The Justice Department said this generated hundreds of millions of dollars of false claims to Medicare and more revenue for Teva, whose conduct violated the federal False Claims Act.