The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US to impose sanctions on Cuban officials over protest crackdowns - source

By REUTERS  
JULY 22, 2021 18:08
The Biden administration plans to announce US sanctions on Thursday against several Cuban officials over their role in a crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month, a person familiar with the matter said.
The sanctions are expected to be imposed on security force officials accused of human rights abuses against activists who took part in the biggest protests of their kind in decades in the Communist-ruled island, the source told Reuters. 
France to adjust security around Macron in light of Pegasus spyware case
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2021 06:18 PM
Hungarian prosecutors launch probe into Israeli NSO spyware - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2021 05:39 PM
Gantz to meet with MQG officials on investigation of submarine affair
Israel Police arrest Palestinians for sexually harassing underage girls
MK Eli Avidar appointed as Strategic Affairs Minister in PM's office
PM Naftali Bennett meets with Oron Shaul's family
Public security minister calls PA's Abbas for first time
IDF Col. Oren Simcha appointed as commander of Nahal Brigade
Immense German flood damage will take a long time to fix, says Merkel
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2021 12:32 PM
Palestinian detainee dies in detention center in Jerusalem - report
Coronavirus in IDF: 198 servicemembers infected
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,336 new cases, 1.74% of tests return positive
England concerned of food shortages caused by 'pingdemic'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2021 09:48 AM
Olympics-Scandals over ceremony have deterred some, Tokyo 2020 head says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2021 07:38 AM
Biden: COVID vaccine for children under 12 expected by end of August
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2021 04:08 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by