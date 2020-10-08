The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US urges Ukraine, Belarus to avoid 'backsliding' on democracy

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 02:14
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said it was crucial that Ukraine, Belarus and other countries covered by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) remain committed to open market, multiparty democracy and pluralism.
Mnuchin told the annual meeting of EBRD governors the full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was still unknown, but countries that had made less progress in transition to market economies would likely bear much of the brunt of the crisis given smaller fiscal buffers, less favorable investment climates and greater reliance on remittances from abroad.
"It is crucial for the EBRD’s countries of operation, including Ukraine and Belarus, to avoid backsliding during this time," he said in a statement.
Mnuchin said Ukraine needed EBRD advisory support to promote meaningful economic and governance reforms, while EBRD dialog could help promote a legitimate democratic process in Belarus.
The top US Treasury official reaffirmed Washington's continued commitment to the bank, which was set up in 1991 to invest in ex-communist economies of eastern Europe and now operates in 38 economies.
He expressed particular concern about the challenges facing small- and medium-sized businesses in sectors such as tourism.
Mnuchin said Washington had provided support for EBRD programs to promote development of small- and medium-sized enterprises across the region, as well as governance reform in Ukraine through supplemental bilateral resources.
Mnuchin also underscored the EBRD's importance in providing alternatives to "the debt trap diplomacy and authoritarian, mercantilist policies of malign actors that seek to expand their influence over the EBRD's countries of operations."
Mnuchin did not name those "actors" and Treasury officials were not immediately available to comment.
Germany and other European Union states have recalled their ambassadors to Belarus in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, amid continued tensions with Minsk over its crackdown on protesters following a disputed presidential election in August.
White House security official is gravely ill with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 03:00 AM
Citigroup pays $400 m. US fine, agrees to fix long-term lapses
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:52 AM
Pentagon risk grows as No. 2 Marines officer positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:42 AM
Czech republic reports 5,335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:40 AM
Huge explosion heard in Syria - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 01:35 AM
Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants them more widely available
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 01:17 AM
Government extends controversial protest restrictions by one week
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 10:32 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,343 infected, 9,881 in quarantine
Trump is symptom-free and stable, White House doctor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 08:14 PM
IDF arrests armed Palestinian police officers near Ramallah
France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny poisoning
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 06:51 PM
Finance Ministry, Histadrut extend emergency deal for public sector
Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya wanted by Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 05:10 PM
Abbott: Fast COVID-19 test correctly identifies positive cases at 95%
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 05:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by