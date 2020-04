United Torah Judaism (UTJ) conducted the shortest political negotiations in the country’s history, taking just seven minutes, Channel 12 said on Wednesday.



Unconfirmed reports claim top ranking UTJ members said they got “everything we wanted” out of Likud and ergo had no reason to prolong discussions.



In addition to keeping the Health Ministry and head of the Knesset Finance Committee, UTJ asked for two more vice minister positions and to head one more Knesset committee.