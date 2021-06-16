The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Vice President Kamala Harris launches voting rights campaign across US

By REUTERS  
JUNE 16, 2021 20:36
 US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday promoted the Biden administration's efforts to advance voting rights when she met 16 fellow Democrats from the Texas state legislature who successfully blocked a bill they said would make it harder for Blacks and Hispanics to vote.
Democrats in the Texas statehouse walked out on a legislative session last month to deprive Republicans of a quorum needed to pass a voting bill. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has vowed to bring the legislature back in a yet-to-be-called special session.
Under the Texas proposal, drive-through voting would no longer be allowed, early voting would be limited, 24-hour polling sites would be scrapped, and absentee ballots would be more difficult to cast.
Critics say such measures keep many Black and Hispanic voters, traditional supporters of Democrats, from the polls.
Harris plans to bring together elected officials and concerned Americans to build a coalition to work on voting rights and will seek legislation that improves access to the ballot box, senior administration officials said.
Government approves Bennett's new Security Cabinet appointments
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh lands in Morocco
Gantz appeals to remove gag order from coronavirus protocols
Bennett meets Kohavi for first security assessment as Prime Minister
Putin says agreed with Biden to start consultations on cyber security
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2021 07:09 PM
Woman arrested for attempted stabbing near Cave of the Patriarchs
Biden meets Putin in Geneva for summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2021 06:27 PM
IDF fires tear gas near Lebanese border - report
Bolsonaro, Netanyahu thank each other for mutual support
Medical tech firm Align Technology to hire 150 in Israel
Japan to decide soon on domestic spectators at Olympic Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2021 03:48 PM
Putin arrives at site for summit with Biden in Geneva
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2021 02:20 PM
12-year-old injured after gas tank explodes next to school
Nuclear deal must await new Iran gov't -IAEA exec tells paper
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2021 12:04 PM
Earthquake hits, possible tsunami threat near Indonesia's Moluccas island
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2021 10:33 AM
