Virus-tracing apps must not be used for mass surveillance -EU says

Countries are rushing to develop mobile tracing apps, hoping smartphone technology could help bring about a reopening of borders and economic activity without unleashing a second wave of the pandemic.

COVID-19 contact-tracing apps must only be used during the pandemic and will need to be automatically de-activated once the crisis is over, EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said on Thursday in a bid to allay concerns over state surveillance."Apps should be only used during the crisis and be deactivated at the latest when the pandemic is over," Reynders said, adding the de-activation should occur even if users forget to uninstall the applications.