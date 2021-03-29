Watch the current livestream of Birkat Kohanim at the Western Wall

Every year, Jewish people from around the world flock to Jerusalem for the holidays of Passover, Sukkot and Shavuot.The Birkat Kohanim ritual is normally done on these holidays abroad, while Israelis tend to hold this prayer more frequently. Particularly the holidays of Passover and Sukkot normally see a high turnout of worshipers gathering at the Western Wall for Birkat Kohanim.You can watch the livestream of the Birkat Kohanim below: