WHO experts to travel to China at weekend to study COVID-19 origins

By REUTERS  
JULY 7, 2020 20:06
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that experts from the global body would travel to China at the weekend to prepare a study of the origins of the novel coronavirus and how it jumped from animals to humans.
"The best place to start is clearly where the disease emerged in humans first, and where the disease emerged in humans first, where the first clusters of atypical pneumonia occurred, was in Wuhan," Dr Mike Ryan head of the WHO's emergencies program, told a news briefing in Geneva.Heavily criticized by the United States and others who have accused it of secrecy and a late response to the outbreak, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year, China has said it was transparent throughout the early stages of the pandemic.


Six test positive for COVID-19 at a Kiryat Bialik retirement home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 08:10 PM
PA: West Bank lockdown will be extended by five days
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 07:47 PM
Gov't considering placing Beitar Illit under lockdown, mayor objects
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 07:36 PM
Trump to encourage schools to safely reopen amid coronavirus surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 07:15 PM
WHO recognizes 'emerging evidence' of airborne spread of COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 06:54 PM
UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 155 to 44,391
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 06:38 PM
Russian, German foreign ministers discuss Syria's humanitarian aid needs
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 06:35 PM
Regional Cooperation Minister Akunis: Coronavirus creates opportunities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 06:06 PM
Half of nearly 5,000 FBI counter-intelligence cases related to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 06:04 PM
Two Or Akiva residents arrested, suspected of attacking a veterinarian
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 04:49 PM
Deutsche Bank to pay $150m. penalty over Epstein, compliance failures
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 04:45 PM
Katz to present Netanyahu with aid plan for Israel's self-employed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 04:11 PM
Six Jerusalem guards test positive for corona, inmates evacuated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 03:41 PM
Coronavirus: Republicans to require testing at party convention
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 03:37 PM
Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 03:19 PM
