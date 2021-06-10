The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to drug trafficking

By REUTERS  
JUNE 10, 2021 17:50
The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, pleaded guilty on Thursday in a federal court in Washington, DC to conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and conspiring to assist the Sinaloa drug cartel.
 
Clad in a green jumpsuit and wearing a white face mask, Coronel appeared for a court hearing before US District Judge Rudolph Contreras.
 
The 31-year-old former beauty queen was arrested in February on allegations that she relayed messages to help Guzman traffic drugs from 2012 to early 2014, and continued delivering messages while visiting him in a Mexican prison following his February 2014 arrest. Prosecutors also say she played a key role in Guzman's 2015 escape from a Mexican prison.
 
Coronel was born in California and holds both US and Mexican citizenship.
 
She was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kg or more of cocaine, 1 kg or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 1,000 kg or more of marijuana, as well as aiding and abetting.
 
If convicted on all federal charges, she could be sentenced to as long as life in prison and fined up to $10 million.
 
Guzman, 64, was convicted in February 2019 in a high-profile Brooklyn trial of masterminding a multibillion-dollar drug enterprise for the Sinaloa cartel.
 
He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, and locked up in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.
Ben-Gvir: Preventing my arrival to Temple Mount is 'end of democracy'
US general: China hiking military capability at 'very serious' rate
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 05:11 PM
US general: China hiking military capability at 'very serious' rate
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 05:10 PM
Heart inflammation cases higher than expected after mRNA COVID-19 shots
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 05:05 PM
Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence against man who slapped Macro
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 05:00 PM
Indictment filed against Tapuah junction murderer
Air raids in rebel-held Syria said to kill at least 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 04:17 PM
Saudi-led coalition wants to prepare political ground for Yemen peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 01:31 PM
EU says outlawing of Kremlin critic Navalny 'unfounded decision'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 01:02 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6 new cases, 0.03% of tests return positive
Putin to arrive in Geneva on June 16 for Biden summit - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 10:15 AM
Rockets hit near US forces and contractors in Iraq in separate attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 01:15 AM
IDF Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter reprimanded for conversation with Bennett
One Russian serviceman killed, three injured on patrol in Syria -RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2021 10:36 PM
One Russian serviceman killed, three injured on patrol in Syria -RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2021 10:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by