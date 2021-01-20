The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Will 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic receive a presidential pardon?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2021 11:32
Tiger King's Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, more commonly known by his stage name Joe Exotic, was denied a presidential pardon by outgoing US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, various news outlets reported. 
Rumors swirled earlier in the day of a possible presidential pardon for the former zookeeper currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for attempting to murder Carole Baskin, the animal rights activist with which he famously quarreled on the Netflix television show.
 
Tiger King premiered on Netflix back in March, just as the world entered a global lockdown due to the coronavirus. The docuseries follows different movements of zookeepers and their treatment of wild, exotic and oftentimes rare species of lions, tigers, monkeys, and more.
Zimbabwe foreign minister dies from COVID-19 - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 11:13 AM
'You murdered our son' sign put up at Bat Ayin entrance warns police
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,840 sick, approximately 11,921 in quarantine
Jerusalemites throw stone at police, injure officer and smash car window
As UK's COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, minister says it's tragic
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 10:34 AM
Trump declassifies documents on FBI's Russia probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 10:22 AM
COVID-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under African Union vaccine plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 09:29 AM
Netflix profits increase by 25% in 2020
CDC says 15.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 08:43 AM
Trump has discussed starting new party
IDF retaliates to Hamas rocket by striking guard posts
Coronavirus: 201,000 Israelis vaccinated Tuesday, 2.3 million vaccinated
Trump is expected to grant clemency to various individuals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 06:51 AM
YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 12:24 AM
Brazil registers 1,192 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 11:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by