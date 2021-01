The company anticipates their revenue to increase in 2021.

Additionally, their paid membership passed the 200 million member mark. That is expected to increase in 2021, as well.

"We’re enormously grateful that in these uniquely challenging times we’ve been able to provide our members around the world with a source of escape, connection and joy while continuing to build our business," said Netflix's report.

Household name streaming service Netflix has published its 2020 earnings at the end of their fourth quarter, reporting a 24% increase in revenue.