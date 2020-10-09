Woman handcuffed, taken for questioning for not wearing mask on beach

The video shows the police officer handcuffing the young woman, who violated coronavirus restrictions, while she cries and begs the officer to loosen the handcuffs and saying that she's in pain.

Other people who were also on the beach at the time tried to convince the police officer to let it go. The young woman was eventually taken to the nearby police station for questioning.

The police responded to the reports by stating that the video shows only a small part of the entire incident.

"The young woman refused to provide identification time and time again," a police statement read.

