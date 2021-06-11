WATCH: Women of the Walls' prayer books ripped by haredim at Western Wall

On Tuesday, a source familiar with the negotiating team on the new coalition revealed that the new government will implement a resolution creating a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall.

Four years ago, the resolution was passed by then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government but was dropped due to haredi pressure.

At the time, the deal called for a large recognized section that would be accessible from the main complex and run by a board, including progressive Jewish representatives and members of the Women of the Wall organization.

"Dozens of prayer books were attacked this morning in an assault on Women of the Wall. This is a hate crime, plain and simple," tweeted Meretz MK Mossi Raz.