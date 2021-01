Ya'alon to spilt from Yesh Atid, run alone

אני מעריך ומכבד מאוד את @bogie_yaalon ומאחל לו הצלחה בהמשך הדרך. January 9, 2021

Telem head Moshe Ya’alon is expected to announce his split from Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid on Sunday, Israeli media reported Saturday.Lapid tweeted Saturday night wishing Ya'alon luck in the future and saying he appreciates and respects him very much.