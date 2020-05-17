Yariv Levin sworn in as new Knesset speaker

The Knesset voted on Sunday to elect Yariv Levin as the speaker of the 23rd Knesset.

Levin, who is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , will replace Benny Gantz, who held the post for a month, following the ousting of Yuli Edelstein who was Knesset speaker for seven years.

Seventy-two MKs voted for Levin. Opposition MKs Karin Elharar (Yesh Atid) and Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) did not come close to beating Levin, winning the support of 23 and 20 MKs, respectively.

Levin, who speaks fluent Arabic, vowed in his acceptance speech to serve all sectors of the population.

Responding to concerns that he would fight the Supreme Court, Levin said all sectors of the government would respect each other and not cross each other's boundaries.