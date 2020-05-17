Netanyahu presents new government to Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally presented the members of his new government to the Knesset on Sunday afternoon, while opposition members of Knesset heckled him.Netanyahu started by referring to his partner in the government, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who Netanyahu said would take over from him as prime minister on November 17, 2021, in a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office. Netanyahu told Gantz that they served well together when Gantz commanded Operation Protective Edge and that he is sure they will work well together in the new government serving all citizens of Israel."We decided to form a unity government and avoid a fourth election that would have caused divisiveness and would have wasted NIS 2 billion," Netanyahu said. "The public wanted a unity government and will receive one."Netanyahu said the cost of a wide government was much less than another election. He presented the guidelines for the new government, including its commitment to West Bank annexation."The time has come to apply sovereignty to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria," he said. "This won't distance peace, it will bring it closer. These settlements will be part of Israel in any scenario."Referring to Yamina, Netanyahu said "I hope another party in our bloc will join the government."He revealed that Tzipi Hotovely would be "minister of settlements," in charge of key religious Zionist issues and that Tzachi Hanegbi would be a minister-without-portfolio and would receive Hotovely's responsibilities when she becomes an ambassador.Opposition MKs repeatedly shouted that Netanyahu has been indicted for crimes." He dismissed the heckling and said the MKs thought wrongly that it would advance them."The worst political crisis Israel has known is over," Gantz said, speaking after Netanyahu to the Knesset, saying that he chose a unity government over civil war.