Yehuda Guetta, victim of Tapuah Junction terror attack, dies in hospital

Yehuda Guetta, 19, died late Wednesday night of wounds he sustained in Sunday's Palestinian drive-by-shooting at the Tapuah Junction in the Samaria region of the West Bank.





A resident of Jerusalem, he had been a student in the Itamar Yeshiva. He is survived by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.





"I send sincere condolences to Yehuda Guetta's family," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said within minutes of hearing of the young man's death.





"These are difficult moments for the Guetta family and the entire nation of Israel shares in your sorrow," he said.

The three 19-year-old victims of the attack, students at the Itamar Yeshiva, were taken to Beilinson Hospital.

Benaya Peretz of Beit She'an, remained in very serious condition with a back wound. The third victim, 19-year-old Amichai Hala from Safed, was lightly wounded and was discharged from the hospital.



צה"ל וכל כוחות בביטחון לא ינוחו עד שיתפסו את המחבל שרצח את יהודה. תנחומיי העמוקים, הלוואי ולא תדעו עוד צער. ליבי הלילה עם משפחת גואטה, שאיבדו הלילה את יהודה, רק בן 19, לאחר שנורה בפיגוע הנפשע בצומת תפוח.צה"ל וכל כוחות בביטחון לא ינוחו עד שיתפסו את המחבל שרצח את יהודה. תנחומיי העמוקים, הלוואי ולא תדעו עוד צער. pic.twitter.com/GarLMDbhl6 May 5, 2021



"My heart goes out to the Guetta family who lost Yehuda tonight, only 19-years-old, who was shot during the heinous terrorist attack at the Tapuah Junction ," a statement by Defense Minister Benny Gantz read.





"The IDF and all security forces will not rest until they apprehend the terrorist who murdered Yehuda. My deepest condolences, may you know no more sorrow," Ganyz concluded.

The suspect behind the attack was identified as Muntasir Shalabi. Shalabi is reportedly from the town of Turmus Aiya, near Ramallah, according to Palestinian media reports quoted by Channel 12. He had recently returned from living in the US, the report said. Further media reports claim that Shalabi also had US citizenship before returning to the Palestinian territories. Overnight Wednesday, Shalabi’s wife was detained by Israeli security forces. She was later released. Shalabi’s 17-year-old son was detained by troops in a raid on Turmus Aiya earlier in the day. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Concerned that violent attacks could increase along with copycat attacks, the IDF has sent reinforcements to the West Bank. Violence in the area of Nablus has spiked following the shooting attack, with Israeli settlers carrying out revenge attacks against Palestinians and Palestinian clashing with IDF troops. On Tuesday evening farmlands were set ablaze and homes attacked in the village of Burin, south of Nablus, and Wednesday, a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed during violent clashes with IDF troops near Nablus, leading the IDF the raise alert levels throughout the West Bank yet again. On Tuesday evening farmlands were set ablaze and homes attacked in the village of Burin, south of Nablus, and Wednesday, a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed during violent clashes with IDF troops near Nablus, leading the IDF the raise alert levels throughout the West Bank yet again. Shalabi’s 17-year-old son was detained by troops in a raid on Turmus Aiya earlier in the day.Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.