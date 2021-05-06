Terrorist behind Tapuach Junction attack apprehended by security forces

The suspect behind the Tapuach Junction terrorist attack on Sunday evening that left two 19-year-old seminary students critically wounded and one lightly injured, was apprehended by Israeli security forces Wednesday night.

The attacker was identified as Muntasir Shalabi, 44, from the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya, located 22 kilometres north of Ramallah.

Shalabi had recently returned from living in the US, according to N12. Further media reports claim that Shalabi also held a US citizenship before returning to the Palestinian territories.

Overnight Wednesday, Shalabi’s wife was detained by Israeli security forces. She was later released.

Shalabi’s 17-year-old son was detained by troops in a raid on Turmus Aiya earlier in the day.

Security forces had been going house to house in Akraba and the surrounding villages and have arrested dozens of Palestinians, many of them family members of the suspect, on suspicion that they provided shelter or other support to Shalabi. Less than an hour before Shalabi's arrest on Wednesday, it was reported that one of the victims of the attack allegedly carried out by Shalabi - Yehuda Guetta, 19, had died in the hospital. Anna Ahronheim and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.

"I commend the Shin Bet, the IDF and the Israel Police for their quick and determined action that brought about the capture of the heinous terrorist who murdered Yehuda Guetta of blessed memory," a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu read.