Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday an agreement towards ending a dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its allies was the result of Qatar's "brave resistance to pressure and extortion.""To our other Arab neighbors: Iran is neither an enemy nor threat. Enough scapegoating — especially with your reckless patron (US President Donald Trump) on his way out," Zarif added.