The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Insolvency in Israel rises in last two months by 30%

“Unlike previous coronavirus waves, small businesses are not receiving immediate assistance from the government and do not have the financial oxygen to wait another two months to receive assistance.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 21:31
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Illustrative photo of Israeli money
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A 30% increase in insolvency, near insolvency and requests for debt write-offs among small businesses have been registered in December and January, says a top lawyer in the field.

“Unlike previous coronavirus waves, small businesses are not receiving immediate assistance from the government and do not have the financial oxygen to wait another two months to receive assistance,” said Adv. Oded Hen.

According to market research, the hardest hit small businesses the last two months are cafes, restaurants, buffets, fashion stores, travel agencies, tourism businesses, beauty and cosmetic salons and leisure activity businesses.

Half these endangered businesses have been operating for under three years.



Tags business Money debt
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by