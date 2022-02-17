The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett to appoint Gabi Portnoy as new cyber chief

ENvizion Medical CEO Gabi Portnoy's appointment, with wide support and no known detractors, is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Sunday.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 17:27

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 18:20
Gabi Portnoy (photo credit: Anivision Medical)
Gabi Portnoy
(photo credit: Anivision Medical)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that he will be appointing Gabi Portnoy, CEO of ENvizion Medical and a former IDF Brig. Gen. in intelligence, who served in both Unit 8200 and 9900, as the new chief of the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD.)

Portnoy's appointment, with wide support and no known detractors, is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Sunday.

Though Portnoy does not have as extensive a cyber background as predecessors Yigal Unna and Buky Carmeli had, he is viewed as a top-notch candidate with a more than sufficient background in cyber and excellent experience in management.

The post of chief of INCD has been vacant for nearly seven weeks since Unna stepped down on January 5.

Portnoy, 52, received his first degree in industrial engineering from Shenkar College and his MBA was from Ono College.

Unna and Carmeli have been credited with keeping Israel relatively free of mega cyber hacks as compared to the US and some other Western countries, though the rate of successful major hacks on Israel has increased in the coronavirus era when large new parts of the economy moved into the digital sphere.

In addition, the cyber capabilities of Israeli adversaries, like Iran, have progressed significantly.



