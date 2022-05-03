Russia-Ukraine war: EU set to shun Russian oil

In Brussels, the European Commission is expected to propose the sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia, including a possible embargo on buying Russian oil.

Kyiv says Russia's energy exports to Europe, so far largely exempt from international sanctions, are funding the Kremlin's war effort with millions of euros every day.

"This package should include clear steps to block Russia's revenues from energy resources," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Germany said on Monday it was prepared to back an immediate EU embargo on Russian oil.

"We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

German Economy and Climate Change Minister Robert Habeck gestures during a news conference on measures to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions and Germany's dependance on Russian energy imports amid the Russian war on Ukraine, in Berlin, April 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been more cautious than other Western leaders in backing Ukraine, has been under growing pressure to take a firmer line.

Scholz vowed sanctions will not be lifted until Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a peace deal with Ukraine that Kyiv can support, he said in an interview with ZDF public television.

Ambassadors from EU countries will discuss the proposed oil sanctions when they meet on Wednesday.