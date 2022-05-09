The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bahrain, Israeli health bodies to collaborate on research

The agreement focuses on collaborative research with the Bahraini Government Hospitals and will include big data research and various clinical trials.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2022 11:41
From L to R: Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na'eh, Dr. Tal Patalon, KSM head, Lt. Col. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Ansari, Project Manager of Public Hospital Autonomy at the Supreme Council of Health, and Bahraini Ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma. (photo credit: NADIA ABDULLA KHALFA ISA)
A collaborative medical research agreement was signed between KSM (Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi), the Research and Innovation Center of the Maccabi health fund and the government hospitals of Bahrain, aiming to encourage healthcare research and cultivate a joint medical innovation ecosystem between the nations.

A signing ceremony was held on Sunday, in Bahrain, in the presence of the Bahrain Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma and Israel Ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na’eh.

The agreement focuses on collaborative research with the Bahraini Government Hospitals and will include big data research and various clinical trials focusing specifically on personalized medicine in FemTech (women’s health), health economics, COVID-19, trauma and emergency medicine, and diseases endemic to the region.

In addition, the collaboration seeks to promote the co-development and implementation of medical innovation tools, develop learning infrastructure programs, as well as host joint seminars, regional conferences, and more. All joint studies will be subjected to the regulatory requirements and each research will be conducted in full privacy, removing identifying details and maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of patients.

Dr. Tal Patalon, head of KSM, Maccabi’s Research and Innovation Center said “We aim to advance medical research and development while creating an added value for the entire Middle East. Our peoples have much in common, and by paving this road through science, we choose to move forward with what unites us, a shared vision of progress and better health for all.”

Dr. Ahmad AlAnasari, CEO of Government Hospitals in Bahrain, said: “We are pleased to be embarking on this medical-research collaboration between the Government Hospitals in Bahrain and the Maccabi Health Fund in Israel. I am confident that together we can continue to develop medicine in the Middle East by advancing new medical technologies and conducting groundbreaking research between the countries.”



Tags health medicine bahrain
