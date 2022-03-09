The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel, Bahrain sign cooperation agreement in health, medical sector

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz signed a program for cooperation in the health sector during a visit to Bahrain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 16:44
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the signing of a cooperation agreement with Bahrain on March 9, 2022 (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the signing of a cooperation agreement with Bahrain on March 9, 2022
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

Israel and Bahrain signed on Wednesday a program for cooperation in the health sector during Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz's visit to Manama.

Horowitz, who embarked on a trip to Middle East neighbors Bahrain, signed the program with his Bahraini counterpart Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh.

The program deals in cooperation in the field of coping with pandemics and medical emergencies, research and development in health, information sharing, digital health, medical innovation and genetic research.

"I am proud to sign this medical cooperation program and strengthen our ties with our Gulf friends," Horowitz.

"We have so much to learn from one another and the cooperation we agreed to today is for the benefit of all citizens from both nations."

"This shows the significance and the sheer strength of international peace and cooperation," Horowitz added.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the signing of a cooperation agreement with Bahrain on March 9, 2022 (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

Israel is continuing to make strides in strengthening its ties and professional cooperation with its Abraham Accords partners. 

The cooperation deal between Israel and Bahrain comes hours after Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja announced a free-trade agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Jewish State is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Horowitz is scheduled to fly out to the UAE following the conclusion of his Bahrain visit.



