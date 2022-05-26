The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

‘Foreign worker shortage will lead to 20% hike in housing prices’

The shortage is so bad that, at this rate, housing prices in Tel Aviv will reach 100,000 shekels per square meter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 10:57
An ariel view shows the The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the surroundings, April 20, 2022. (photo credit: MATANYA TAUSIG/FLASH90)
An ariel view shows the The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the surroundings, April 20, 2022.
(photo credit: MATANYA TAUSIG/FLASH90)

The severe shortage of foreign workers in the construction industry will lead to a 20% increase in housing prices by 2022 compared to 2021, said Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce.

At this rate, prices will reach NIS 100,000 per square meter in Tel Aviv, he said.

Nitzan is currently appealing to the housing, finance and interior ministers to take immediate action to implement the decision to bring another 15,000 foreign workers to the construction industry who will do wet work jobs in the industry.

Chinese foreign workers are taking advantage of the severe shortage of foreign workers and are demanding salaries of about NIS 20,000 per month.

The employment of about 30,000 foreign workers in the wet work industry will also lead to a reduction in the wages of foreign workers and will help contractors reduce costs in light of the fact that due to the shortage of foreign workers, contractors are paying huge wages.

View of a costruction site in the central Israeli city of Be'er Ya'akov, February 22, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) View of a costruction site in the central Israeli city of Be'er Ya'akov, February 22, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Today, the construction industry employs about 16,500 foreign workers, about 2,500 of whom are from Ukraine, and some of them have left Israel in the last two months to join their families who fled Ukraine. Hundreds of other foreign workers from Ukraine are also currently considering leaving Israel.



Tags Tel Aviv construction israel housing prices housing prices housing in israel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by