Food delivery service Wolt launches in Haifa

Slowly, gradually, the trappings that tie Israelis to the nation’s hi-tech capital - the ever-crowded and always congested Tel Aviv - are eroding. Indeed, work from home was a foot in the door that has led to a widening window of opportunity for Israel’s tech folk to spread throughout the country and still contribute to its primary export. Another card has been played from the hand of fate: now hi-tech Haifa residents - or any Haifa residents, for that matter - can order food from the app-based meal-delivery service Wolt.

On Monday, Wolt launched its service in Haifa. The launch in the city will include about 100 restaurants throughout the city and over 100 couriers - out of around 1,000 who have already registered. After three and a half years of activity in Israel in which Wolt operated in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Binyamina, Beersheba, Jerusalem and other cities around the country - now Wolt also reaches the proper “north” of the country, with the first stop being the city of Haifa.

Wolt's Haifa delivery area will encompass every Haifa neighborhood, from downtown to Carmel, as well as its industrial centers, the factory area in the port of Haifa, the Matam area and the University of Haifa and the Technion. Wolt's couriers will also reach Rambam, Assuta, Carmel and Bnei Zion hospitals, the Baha'i Gardens, Eli Cohen Park and Hecht Park, and a host of its beaches. Hours of operation are every day from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., and are expected to expand.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The selection of available foods range from falafel to coffee to prescription medication, with deliveries available from establishments such as Falafel Orion, Italiano, McDonald's, Arcaffe and Be Pharm.

A Wolt courier scooting toward a hungry Haifa resident. (credit: Wolt Israel PR)

“Haifa residents deserve to enjoy an excellent service experience and the revolution of instant shipments that we lead, which many Israelis already enjoy.” Lior Eshkol

Wolt Israel’s CEO Lior Eshkol expressed her pleasure with the service’s launch in the country’s northern region, which was a long time coming. “Haifa residents deserve to enjoy an excellent service experience and the revolution of instant shipments that we lead, which many Israelis already enjoy,” she said. “After three and a half years in Israel, we are already looking forward to coming to Haifa, and we are all excited and ready to serve the local businesses and the residents of the city.”