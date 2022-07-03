The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Law firm submits Bar exam answers for early result verification

Interns can check the exam using an online form on the Lawyers website.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2022 18:27
A team of dozens of senior lawyers from the Lawyers company recently submitted answers for the Bar certification exams.

Interns can check the exam using an online form on the Lawyers website. Through the form, the examinees will be able to type in the answers they answered in the exam and receive an early assessment directly by email.

This service is provided free of charge to all examinees who took the exam on June 28.

"We understand the fateful significance of the certification exam for each intern. It is a great privilege to accompany the interns throughout the preparation process they go through and to help them improve their achievements,"

Bar Association exam

The Bar Association held exams for 1,706 interns from about 50 universities and colleges, including academic institutions in east Jerusalem and the Palestinian Authority.

In the last exam of the Bar Association that took place in December 2021, about 2,300 interns took it and only a little more than 42% passed the exam.

A gavel in a court of law (credit: REUTERS)A gavel in a court of law (credit: REUTERS)

A team from Lawyers accompanied the examinees to the exam center and assisted them throughout the long exam day.

"We understand the fateful significance of the certification exam for each intern. It is a great privilege to accompany the interns throughout the preparation process they go through and to help them improve their achievements," the firm said.

The company was founded by Adv. Erika Solomon Vasser and Adv. Roy Bitton in 2020,  in collaboration with the SPERO Foundation, headed by Robert Singer and Sonia Gomes de Mesquita.

The company's goal is to lead to a change in the percentage of passing grades since the bar exam changed its format in 2017, which has led to a significant decrease in the percentage of people passing, while providing advanced tools that will help them in the future as lawyers.



