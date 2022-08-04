Wolt delivery people split over court ruling making them employees

The labor court ruled on Wednesday that Wolt delivery people are considered employees of Wolt, drawing mixed reactions from the delivery people themselves.

"I think it can be a blessed step," said one delivery man from Tel Aviv. He admitted that he has another job, and the independence was convenient to him, but ultimately, Wolt is his main source of income.

Until now, Wolt delivery people had to turn to external companies for insurance and pension, and in many cases, these companies made a huge profit from them.

The delivery man told Walla that beyond basic social conditions, they will now be getting managers and a human port of call for problems. He said this could make the job more comfortable and organized.

"Right now, the application drives you crazy with no geographic logic, and many times, the deadline it gives you is in no way realistic. This is what leads to deliveries being held up and complaints from the customers."

Wolt in Jerusalem (credit: PR)

The delivery man told Walla that he thinks this is why delivery people do things like riding bikes and motorcycles on the sidewalk and running red lights.

Another delivery man from Ramat Gan doesn't agree.

"It's a disaster," he said. "Wolt just wanted to remove the delivery fee. Now we'll have to work shifts. We can forget about working whenever we want and for however long we want.

"If I wanted to be an employee, I would work for 10Bis. I didn't ask for this from anyone, I just want to be left alone." Wolt delivery man

An important decision?

Dr. Lilach Lori, a senior lecturer at the labor studies major in Tel Aviv University said this was one of the "most important decisions in Israel and the world."

"The position of this platform's economy is the question that is being discussed right now," she said. "In the world, it's Uber, but here, it's Wolt."

Lori explained that considering delivery people as employees of Wolt will give them the right to vacation and sick days, travel expenses, pension insurance and insurance in the face of disability as well as insurance for unemployment with Bituach Leumi.

In response to the concerns raised by the delivery people who are against the change, Lori said that "probably, Wolt will lower salaries because this will cost them more, and young people who aren't thinking in the long term, won't want that."